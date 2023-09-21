Elastic
per Alice Mikhaylenko
Design spring animations
Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.
Features:
- Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
- See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
- Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
- Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.
Cambiamentos in le version 0.1.4
5 months ago
(Construite 5 months ago)
Dimension installate~592.5 KiB
Dimension de descargamento177.88 KiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes6653