Elastic

per Alice Mikhaylenko
drey.app
Design spring animations

Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.

Features:

  • Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
  • See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
  • Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
  • Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.

Cambiamentos in le version 0.1.4

5 months ago
(Construite 5 months ago)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
Dimension installate~592.5 KiB
Dimension de descargamento177.88 KiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes6653
Tags:
adwaitagnomegtkanimationanimationsspringlinuxflatpak