Translate between languages

A translation app for GNOME.

Features:

  • Translation based on Google Translate
  • Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
  • Translation based on Lingva Translate API
  • Translation based on Bing
  • Translation based on Yandex
  • Text to speech
  • Translation history
  • Automatic language detection
  • Clipboard buttons

Cambiamentos in le version 2.2.0

3 months ago
(Construite 3 months ago)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
Dimension installate~5.66 MiB
Dimension de descargamento1.93 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes113.930
