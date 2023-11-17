Dialect
per The Dialect Authors
Translate between languages
A translation app for GNOME.
Features:
- Translation based on Google Translate
- Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
- Translation based on Lingva Translate API
- Translation based on Bing
- Translation based on Yandex
- Text to speech
- Translation history
- Automatic language detection
- Clipboard buttons
Cambiamentos in le version 2.2.0
3 months ago
(Construite 3 months ago)
Dimension installate~5.66 MiB
Dimension de descargamento1.93 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes113.930