Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources

Damask is an automatic wallpaper application. It currently supports setting the wallpaper image from the following sources:

  • wallhaven.cc
  • Microsoft Bing Wallpaper of the day
  • NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day
  • Unsplash

Cambiamentos in le version 0.2.1

6 months ago
(Construite 6 months ago)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
Dimension installate~1.01 MiB
Dimension de descargamento316.18 KiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes12.521
wallpaperlinuxflatpak