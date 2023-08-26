Damask
per Link Dupont
Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources
Damask is an automatic wallpaper application. It currently supports setting the wallpaper image from the following sources:
- wallhaven.cc
- Microsoft Bing Wallpaper of the day
- NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day
- Unsplash
Cambiamentos in le version 0.2.1
6 months ago
(Construite 6 months ago)
Dimension installate~1.01 MiB
Dimension de descargamento316.18 KiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes12.521