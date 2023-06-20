Pinta
Jonathan Pobst֊ի կողմից
Edit images and paint digitally
Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.
Փոփոխություններն ըստ 2.1.1 տարբերակի
10 ամիս առաջ
(Built 3 ամիս առաջ)
Տեղադրման չափը~97.86 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը41.51 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ138 133