A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games

This is a wrapper script that allows you to easily run Winetricks commands for Steam Play/Proton games among other common Wine features, such as launching external Windows executables. This is often useful when a game requires closed-source runtime libraries or applications that are not included with Proton.

Note: To access Steam libraries on another drives, you need to grant access to them:

flatpak override --user --filesystem=/path/to/other/Steam/Library com.github.Matoking.protontricks

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 1.10.5 տարբերակի

3 ամիս առաջ
(Built 15 օր առաջ)
  • Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
    Get involved
Տեղադրման չափը~62.54 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը18.55 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններx86_64
Տեղադրումներ600 064
protonsteamwinewinetrickslinuxflatpak