Flathub Logo

Forklift

Տեղադրել

Video and audio download application

Forklift is a program used to download video and audio files from popular Video and Audio platforms. Using the popular CLI application youtube-dl as base, Forklift supports dozents of websites. Forklift is also optimized for smaller screens, so you can easily navigate on your mobile device.

Main Features:

  • Search function for YouTube and Soundcloud
  • Download original files or
  • Convert video and audio files to other formats like mp3, ogg, etc

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 1.0.0 տարբերակի

մոտ 4 տարի առաջ
(Built ավելի քան 1 տարի առաջ)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Get involved
Տեղադրման չափը~13.22 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը4.74 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ14 493
Թեգեր՝
linuxflatpak