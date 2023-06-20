Flathub Logo

Gradience

Gradience Team֊ի կողմից
GradienceTeam ֊ը GitHub֊ում
Change the look of Adwaita, with ease

Gradience is a tool for customizing Libadwaita applications and the adw-gtk3 theme.

The main features of Gradience include the following:

  • 🎨️ Changing any color of Adwaita theme
  • 🖼️ Applying Material 3 color scheme from wallpaper
  • 🎁️ Usage of other users presets
  • ⚙️ Changing advanced options with CSS
  • 🧩️ Extending functionality using plugins

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 0.4.1 տարբերակի

10 ամիս առաջ
(Built 9 ամիս առաջ)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
Տեղադրման չափը~24.54 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը8.7 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ87 736
Թեգեր՝
adwcustomizeradwaita managerlinuxflatpak