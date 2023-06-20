ungoogled-chromium
A lightweight approach to removing Google web service dependency
ungoogled-chromium is Google Chromium, sans dependency on Google web services.
ungoogled-chromium retains the default Chromium experience as closely as possible. Unlike other Chromium forks that have their own visions of a web browser, ungoogled-chromium is essentially a drop-in replacement for Chromium.
ungoogled-chromium features tweaks to enhance privacy, control, and transparency. However, almost all of these features must be manually activated or enabled.
Փոփոխություններն ըստ 120.0.6099.109 տարբերակի
6 օր առաջ
(Built 3 օր առաջ)
- Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ
Տեղադրման չափը~387.51 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը143.95 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ507 165