GitFiend

Toby Suggate֊ի կողմից
A Git client designed for humans

Here's where GitFiends at feature-wise and what's coming up next.

  • Git basics: Instant refresh, glance-able overview of repo state, clone, init, fetch, auto-fetch, push, pull, stage and commit
  • Stashing: Stashing, un-stashing, stashing of selected files, hunks and specific lines
  • Branching: Merge, switch, create, delete and compare in branches view
  • Tags
  • Remotes: Add, remove or select which remote to pull and push to
  • Resolve merge conflicts: Select specific files, hunks or lines to include. Lines can be rearranged
  • Undo: Undo un-pushed commits. Revert commits
  • Cherry-pick
  • Filter commits: Filter commits by branch or user
  • History for a specific file: Apply a file filter and navigate through all commits with changes for that file
  • Search: Quickly search through history for code, commits, messages, users and branches.
  • Git submodules/multi-repo: Preview feature. Open a folder of repos, see the status of each and run bulk actions such as fetch/pull/push and create branch.

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 0.44.2 տարբերակի

մոտ 1 ամիս առաջ
(Built 10 օր առաջ)
  • Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ

  • Սեփականատիրական

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Տեղադրման չափը~101.97 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը98.29 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ6 507
