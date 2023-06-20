Manga Reader
George Florea Bănuș֊ի կողմից
Manga Reader for local files
Manga reader for local files.
Supports zip, rar, tar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 files and also folders.
Images are displayed in a vertical list and their size can be configured (fit width and/or height, user defined max width, original size).
Can set up multiple manga folders whose contents will be displayed in a tree view, from where they can be opened.
Can bookmark mangas.
Configurable keyboard shortcuts.
Փոփոխություններն ըստ 2.1.0 տարբերակի
8 ամիս առաջ
(Built 8 ամիս առաջ)
Տեղադրման չափը~883.5 KiB
Ներբեռնման չափը479.18 KiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ8 988