Boatswain
Georges Basile Stavracas Neto֊ի կողմից
Control your Elgato Stream Decks
Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.
With Boatswain you will be able to:
- Organize your actions in pages and profiles
- Set custom icons to actions
- Control your music player
- Play sound effects during your streams
- Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)
- Send network requests
- Keep track of your gaming score
- Open files and launch applications
Փոփոխություններն ըստ 0.4.0 տարբերակի
23 օր առաջ
(Built 15 օր առաջ)
Տեղադրման չափը~3.48 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը1.04 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ12 556