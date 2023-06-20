Flathub Logo

MQTT X

EMQ֊ի կողմից
An Elegant Cross-platform MQTT 5.0 Desktop Client

MQTT X is a cross-platform MQTT 5.0 client tool open sourced by EMQ, which can run on macOS, Linux and Windows, and supports formatting MQTT payload.

MQTT X simplifies the operation logic of the page with the help of chatting software. The user can quickly create a connection to save and establish multiple connection clients at the same time. It is convenient for the user to quickly test the connection of MQTT/TCP、MQTT/TLS, MQTT/WebSocket Publish / Subscribe functions and other features.

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 1.9.7 տարբերակի

11 օր առաջ
(Built 11 օր առաջ)
  • Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the Apache License 2.0.
Տեղադրման չափը~231.18 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը87.47 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններx86_64
Տեղադրումներ17 459
Թեգեր՝
