Dropbox
Access your files from any computer
Need to safely store all of your important documents, photos, songs, and files? Easy! With this app you can use the internet to save everything that’s important to you. You can then access those files from any computer that has an internet connection. Use this service to backup your files, share photos or collaborate on a project by sharing a Dropbox folder with whomever you’d like. Create a free account and start saving and sharing today! ** Requires internet.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Dropbox, Inc.
Փոփոխություններն ըստ 188.4.6302 տարբերակի
15 օր առաջ
(Built 12 օր առաջ)
- Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ
Տեղադրման չափը~112.47 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը110.51 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններx86_64
Տեղադրումներ230 217