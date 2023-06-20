Flathub Logo

Dave Gnukem

David Joffe֊ի կողմից
Տեղադրել
Նվիրաբերել

Retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter

Dave Gnukem is a retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter similar to, and inspired by, Duke Nukem 1 (~1991). While the original Duke Nukem 1 had 16-color EGA 320x200 graphics; the aim here is 'similar but different' gameplay and 'look and feel'. It is kind of a parody of the original. Please note it is not a 'clone', and not a 're-make'.

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 1.0.3 տարբերակի

մոտ 1 տարի առաջ
(Built 10 ամիս առաջ)
Թողարկման նշումներ

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the MIT License.
    Get involved
Տեղադրման չափը~23.57 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը19.52 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ3 208
Թեգեր՝
2dactionduke nukemplatformretrolinuxflatpak