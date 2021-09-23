Flathub Logo

Climaxima

Climaxima Developer Team
Frontend for Maxima CAS

Climaxima is a user interface building on Maxima.

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the MIT License.
Տեղադրման չափը~273.58 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը82.46 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններx86_64
Տեղադրումներ4 135
Թեգեր՝
casmathematicsmaximalinuxflatpak