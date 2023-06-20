syncBackup
Darhon Software֊ի կողմից
Backup and mirror your drives
It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.
Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.
Փոփոխություններն ըստ 2.0.1 տարբերակի
ավելի քան 1 տարի առաջ
(Built մոտ 1 ամիս առաջ)
- Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ
Տեղադրման չափը~3.44 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը504.15 KiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ9 309