Deckr

Steve Gehrman֊ի կողմից
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin

Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.

Features

  • Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
  • Share and download bookmark decks online
  • Lots more features. Install it and give it a try.

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 1.3.50 տարբերակի

2 օր առաջ
(Built մոտ 16 ժամ առաջ)
  • Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ

  • Սեփականատիրական

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Տեղադրման չափը~124.04 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը55.41 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններx86_64
Տեղադրումներ1 789
Թեգեր՝
linuxflatpak