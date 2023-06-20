BrickBuster
Claudio Cambra֊ի կողմից
A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!
BrickBuster is a brick-breaker type game where the objective is to survive as many rounds as possible. Every round new bricks appear... when they reach the bottom of the screen, you lose. You are armed with balls and any special nodes that luck sends your way.
Փոփոխություններն ըստ 1.0 տարբերակի
ավելի քան 2 տարի առաջ
(Built ավելի քան 2 տարի առաջ)
Տեղադրման չափը~35.75 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը14.86 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններx86_64
Տեղադրումներ1 700