BYOD: Bring Your Own Distortion, Standalone

BYOD (Bring Your Own Distortion) is a guitar distortion plugin with a customisable signal chain that allows users to create their own guitar distortion effects. The plugin contains a wide variety of distortion effects from analog modelled circuits to purely digital creations, along with some musical tone-shaping filters, and a handful of other useful processing blocks.

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 1.2.0 տարբերակի

5 ամիս առաջ
(Built 3 ամիս առաջ)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
Տեղադրման չափը~9.97 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը4.12 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ1 189
Թեգեր՝
linuxflatpak