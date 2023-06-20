BYOD
BYOD: Bring Your Own Distortion, Standalone
BYOD (Bring Your Own Distortion) is a guitar distortion plugin with a customisable signal chain that allows users to create their own guitar distortion effects. The plugin contains a wide variety of distortion effects from analog modelled circuits to purely digital creations, along with some musical tone-shaping filters, and a handful of other useful processing blocks.
Փոփոխություններն ըստ 1.2.0 տարբերակի
5 ամիս առաջ
(Built 3 ամիս առաջ)
Տեղադրման չափը~9.97 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը4.12 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ1 189