Butler for Home Assistant
Cassidy James Blaede֊ի կողմից
Control your smart home
Hybrid native + web app for Home Assistant. Butler wraps your Home Assistant dashboard up in a native UI, integrating better with your OS. Native features include:
- Icon in your App Grid, Applications Menu, Dash, Dock, etc.
- Native header bar
- Save and restore current view and size when closed and re-opened
- Two-finger swipe and mouse button support to go back/forward between views
- Cross-desktop light/dark style support for GNOME, elementary OS, etc.
Other features include:
- Pinch-to-zoom
- Set the scaling with Ctrl+Plus/Minus or Ctrl+0 to reset
