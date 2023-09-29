Flathub Logo

Buckets

One Part Rain, LLC֊ի կողմից
Տեղադրել

Quick, simple and private family budgeting app

Buckets is a private, personal and family budgeting app. All your data stays on your computer.

Buckets comes with an untimed, free trial for as long as you need to decide if it works for you. When you decide to purchase, a one-time payment buys a license for the current major version. The license may be used on any number of devices belonging to your immediate family members living in your home.

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 0.71.1 տարբերակի

4 ամիս առաջ
(Built 3 ամիս առաջ)
  • Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ

  • Սեփականատիրական

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
    Learn more
Տեղադրման չափը~215.02 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը75.02 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններx86_64
Տեղադրումներ979
Թեգեր՝
linuxflatpak