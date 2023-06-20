Flathub Logo

Brave Browser

Brave Software֊ի կողմից
Տեղադրել

The web browser from Brave

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 1.61.104 տարբերակի

6 օր առաջ
(Built 5 օր առաջ)
  • Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the Mozilla Public License 2.0.
    Get involved
Տեղադրման չափը~356.47 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը155.76 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ1 647 494
Թեգեր՝
linuxflatpak