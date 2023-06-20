Flathub Logo

Simple Diary

Johan Bjäreholt֊ի կողմից
Simple and lightweight diary app

Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.

A few notable features are:

  • Saves entries in standard markdown
  • Adding images to your entries
  • Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
  • Dark mode

Փոփոխություններն ըստ v0.4.6 տարբերակի

մոտ 2 ամիս առաջ
  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
Տեղադրման չափը~571 KiB
Ներբեռնման չափը190.74 KiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ3 606
Թեգեր՝
diarygtkjournallogpersonallinuxflatpak