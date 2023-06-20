Flathub Logo

Read It Later

Bilal Elmoussaoui֊ի կողմից
belmoussaoui.com
Save and read web articles

Read It Later, is a simple Wallabag client. It has the basic features to manage your articles.

  • Add new articles
  • Archive an article
  • Delete an article
  • Favorite an article

It also comes with a nice on eyes reader mode that supports code syntax highlighting and a dark mode.

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 0.5.0 տարբերակի

մոտ 2 ամիս առաջ
(Built մոտ 2 ամիս առաջ)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
