Beaver Notes
Daniele Rolli֊ի կողմից
Editor Showcase
Privacy-First note taking app
Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.
Փոփոխություններն ըստ 3.0.0 տարբերակի
մոտ 1 ամիս առաջ
(Built մոտ 8 ժամ առաջ)
- Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ
Տեղադրման չափը~269.25 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը108.95 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններx86_64, aarch64