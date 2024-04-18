Flathub Logo

Beaver Notes

Daniele Rolli֊ի կողմից
beavernotes.com
Privacy-First note taking app

Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 3.0.0 տարբերակի

մոտ 1 ամիս առաջ
(Built մոտ 8 ժամ առաջ)
  • Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the MIT License.
    Get involved
Տեղադրման չափը~269.25 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը108.95 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններx86_64, aarch64
