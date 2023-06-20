Flathub Logo

Basemark GPU

Basemark Oy֊ի կողմից
GPU performance evaluation tool

Evaluation tool to analyze and measure graphics API performance across mobile and desktop platforms. Basemark GPU targets both Desktop and Mobile platforms by providing both High Quality and Medium Quality modes. The High-Quality mode addresses Desktop workloads, while the Medium Quality mode addresses equivalent Mobile workloads.

This is non-commercial version and requires active internet connection.

Major fixes in 1.2.3: No major changes. Unifying code base and versions across platforms.

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 1.2.3 տարբերակի

մոտ 3 տարի առաջ
(Built մոտ 2 տարի առաջ)
  • Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ

  • Սեփականատիրական

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Տեղադրման չափը~2.44 GiB
Ներբեռնման չափը1.2 GiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններx86_64
Տեղադրումներ41 209
