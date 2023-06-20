Flathub Logo

Avocode

Avocode, Inc.֊ի կողմից
Hand-off and inspect any design

Avocode is a platform-independent tool that helps teams turn Sketch, PSD, XD, AI, and Figma designs to the Web, React Native, iOS, or Android code.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Avocode, Inc.

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 4.15.6-9624 տարբերակի

համարյա 2 տարի առաջ
(Built մոտ 1 տարի առաջ)
  • Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ

  • Սեփականատիրական

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
    Learn more
Տեղադրման չափը~103.9 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը98.85 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններx86_64
Տեղադրումներ4 579
