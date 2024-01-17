ESO AddOn Manager
A cross-platform, unofficial addon manager for The Elder Scrolls Online.
Update and install addons for ESO. Primarily built on Linux for Linux.
- Install, remove, and search addons from esoui.com
- Cross-platform support for Linux, macOS, and Windows
- Specific support for ESO on the Steam Deck through flatpak
- Options to auto update Tamriel Trade Centre prices and HarvestMap data
- Import managed addons from Minion
- Identify and install missing dependencies
