Flathub Logo

Pinetime Flasher

Maarten de Jong֊ի կողմից
arteeh.com
Տեղադրել

A simple app for flashing the PineTime smartwatch with an ST-Link

This is a Linux GTK application made for developers and tinkerers to easily flash the PineTime smartwatch using an ST-Link programmer. If you own a PineTime devkit and an ST-Link, the app can do the following for you:

  • Get the latest versions of Enhanced MCUBoot, Infinitime, and RIOT OS and flash it at the click of a button
  • Flash any binary from a given web URL to the watch
  • Flash any binary stored on your device to the watch

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 0.1 տարբերակի

ավելի քան 2 տարի առաջ
(Built ավելի քան 2 տարի առաջ)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the MIT License.
    Get involved
Տեղադրման չափը~7.42 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը2.7 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ1 698
Թեգեր՝
companionflashflasherpinepine64pinetimesmartwatchwatchlinuxflatpak