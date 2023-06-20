Flathub Logo

Adobe Reader

PDF viewer

Adobe Reader software is the official Adobe software for viewing, printing, and annotating PDF documents.

NOTE: This software is unmaintained by the vendor and may contain security vulnerabilities.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe.

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 9.5.5 տարբերակի

ավելի քան 10 տարի առաջ
(Built 3 ամիս առաջ)
  • Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ

  • Սեփականատիրական

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
    Learn more
Տեղադրման չափը~65.15 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը57.25 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններx86_64
Տեղադրումներ113 409
Թեգեր՝
linuxflatpak