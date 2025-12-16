/
NoMoreBackground
Adil Hanney֊ի կողմից
adilhanney.com
Connect your Android device via adb
Reduce Android's background apps
A fire-and-forget program to stop Android apps from running in the background.
User device access
Community built
This app is developed in the open by an international community, and released under the
GNU General Public License v3.0 only
.
Տեղադրման չափը
~90.52 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը
61.04 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններ
aarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ
187
Adil Hanney֊ի կողմից այլ հավելվածներ
Saber
The notes app built for handwriting
Ricochlime
Satisfying monster shooter
Super Nonogram
Solve unlimited procedurally-generated nonogram puzzles!
Timing Trainer
Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals
