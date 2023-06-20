Dice Roller
Leonora Tindall֊ի կողմից
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations. gDiceRoller provides several kinds of dice, from a d4 to a d100, which can be rolled with a simple button press. In addition, users can enter their own dice with any number of sides, and perform arbitrary arithemtic on their results.
Փոփոխություններն ըստ 1.1.3 տարբերակի
ավելի քան 4 տարի առաջ
(Built 7 ամիս առաջ)
- Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ
Տեղադրման չափը~497.5 KiB
Ներբեռնման չափը224 KiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ5 135