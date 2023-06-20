Flathub Logo

Dice Roller

Leonora Tindall֊ի կողմից
Տեղադրել

Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations.

Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations. gDiceRoller provides several kinds of dice, from a d4 to a d100, which can be rolled with a simple button press. In addition, users can enter their own dice with any number of sides, and perform arbitrary arithemtic on their results.

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 1.1.3 տարբերակի

ավելի քան 4 տարի առաջ
(Built 7 ամիս առաջ)
  • Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
    Get involved
Տեղադրման չափը~497.5 KiB
Ներբեռնման չափը224 KiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ5 135
Թեգեր՝
linuxflatpak