Telyn
Jane D. Fraser֊ի կողմից
Visual editor for parametric sewing patterns
Telyn is an application for creating and using parametric sewing patterns. It supports graphical editing, making the application approachable and easy to use, and supports the use of templates for improved productivity. Patterns made with Telyn can automatically adjust to respond to a user's individual measurements, enabling a better fit than is possible with standard sizes. Telyn has flexible support for printing, with the ability to print to any paper size.
Փոփոխություններն ըստ 1.0.6 տարբերակի
մոտ 2 տարի առաջ
(Built 3 ամիս առաջ)
- Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ
Տեղադրման չափը~260.68 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը85.57 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններx86_64
Տեղադրումներ1 262