ldbfx
GZYangKui֊ի կողմից
Visual database management tool
ldbfx is a set of database management tools that can create multiple connections to facilitate the management of different types of databases such as mysql, Oracle, PostgreSQL, SQLite, SQL server, MariaDB and mongodb.
Փոփոխություններն ըստ 1.0.0 տարբերակի
ավելի քան 1 տարի առաջ
(Built ավելի քան 1 տարի առաջ)
- Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ
Տեղադրման չափը~8.42 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը2.62 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ3 010