ldbfx

GZYangKui֊ի կողմից
Visual database management tool

ldbfx is a set of database management tools that can create multiple connections to facilitate the management of different types of databases such as mysql, Oracle, PostgreSQL, SQLite, SQL server, MariaDB and mongodb.

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 1.0.0 տարբերակի

ավելի քան 1 տարի առաջ
(Built ավելի քան 1 տարի առաջ)
  • Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the Apache License 2.0.
    Get involved
Տեղադրման չափը~8.42 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը2.62 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ3 010
linuxflatpak