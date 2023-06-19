Flathub Logo

Tandem

Tandem Communications Inc.֊ի կողմից
Virtual office for remote teams

Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.

Quick Collaboration

See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.

Spontaneous Conversations

Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.

Co-working

Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 2.2.307 տարբերակի

համարյա 2 տարի առաջ
(Built 3 ամիս առաջ)
  • Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ

  • Սեփականատիրական

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
