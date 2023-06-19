Tandem
Virtual office for remote teams
Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.
Quick Collaboration
See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.
Spontaneous Conversations
Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.
Co-working
Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.
NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.
Փոփոխություններն ըստ 2.2.307 տարբերակի
համարյա 2 տարի առաջ
(Built 3 ամիս առաջ)
- Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ
Տեղադրման չափը~205.89 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը201.74 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններx86_64
Տեղադրումներ3 026