SchildiChat

SchildiChat֊ի կողմից
SchildiChat is a Matrix client based on Element with a more traditional instant messaging experience.

SchildiChat Web/Desktop is a fork of Element Web/Desktop.

The most important changes of SchildiChat compared to Element are:

  • A unifed chat list for both direct and group chats
  • Message bubbles
  • Bigger items in the room list
  • … and more!

Preliminary Wayland support now available.

To try running SchildiChat natively under Wayland, run:

flatpak run chat.schildi.desktop --enable-features=UseOzonePlatform --ozone-platform=wayland

For GNOME, window decorations are currently missing and you'll have to use keyboard shortcuts instead to resize the window.

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 1.11.30-sc.2 տարբերակի

8 ամիս առաջ
(Built 6 ամիս առաջ)
  • Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the Apache License 2.0.
    Get involved
Տեղադրման չափը~303.13 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը117.61 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններx86_64
Տեղադրումներ16 963
Թեգեր՝
matrixchatclientcommunicationselementircmatrix.orgschildischildi.chattalklinuxflatpak