Flathub Logo

Quadrix

Jean-François Alarie֊ի կողմից
Տեղադրել

Minimal, simple, multi-platform chat client for the Matrix protocol

- No data collection

- Completely free, no ads

- Does not support End-to-End Encryption

- Video-conferencing (uses Element Call -- https://github.com/vector-im/element-call#readme)

- Desktop apps for Windows, MacOS, and Linux (amd64, arm64, armhf)

- Mobile apps for Android and iOS

- Unique top-down messaging feed

- Ideally used with a private Matrix homeserver -- https://matrix.org/docs/guides/installing-synapse

- Open source on github -- https://github.com/alariej/quadrix

- Interested to sponsor this project? -- https://github.com/sponsors/alariej

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 1.7.2 տարբերակի

5 ամիս առաջ
(Built 5 ամիս առաջ)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Get involved
Տեղադրման չափը~230.42 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը89.93 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ3 638
Թեգեր՝
chatcommunicationsmatrixmatrix.orgquadrixlinuxflatpak