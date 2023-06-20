Flathub Logo

Legacy Launcher

Legacy Launcher Team֊ի կողմից
Տեղադրել

Play Minecraft and create your own world!

Legacy Launcher is a simple, lightweight and yet highly customizeable alternative Minecraft launcher.

It features pre-made modded versions (Forge, Optifine and Fabric) as well as optional per-version game profile folders, keeping data from different versions in different subfolders.

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 1.32.2 տարբերակի

7 ամիս առաջ
(Built մոտ 2 ամիս առաջ)
  • Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ

  • Սեփականատիրական

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Տեղադրման չափը~248.04 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը97.84 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններx86_64
Տեղադրումներ51 817
Թեգեր՝
launcherminecraftlinuxflatpak