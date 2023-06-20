Legacy Launcher
Legacy Launcher Team֊ի կողմից
Play Minecraft and create your own world!
Legacy Launcher is a simple, lightweight and yet highly customizeable alternative Minecraft launcher.
It features pre-made modded versions (Forge, Optifine and Fabric) as well as optional per-version game profile folders, keeping data from different versions in different subfolders.
Փոփոխություններն ըստ 1.32.2 տարբերակի
7 ամիս առաջ
(Built մոտ 2 ամիս առաջ)
- Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ
Տեղադրման չափը~248.04 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը97.84 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններx86_64
Տեղադրումներ51 817