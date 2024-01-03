TigerJython
TigerJython IDE
TigerJython is a free development environment for the Python programming language. If you want to learn programming, this is the tool for you. It already includes everything you need to start programming right away.
For all versions we guarantee not to change or spy your software.
Տեղադրման չափը~322.87 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը183.01 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններx86_64, aarch64