Flathub Logo

ProtonMail Import-Export app

Proton Technologies AG֊ի կողմից
Տեղադրել

Import emails to your secure ProtonMail inbox or make offline backups with the Import-Export app.

Migrate and secure your important email conversations

Keep your personal email history private and secure by migrating it to ProtonMail using the Import-Export app.

  • Bring your mailbox: Your email is a record of your personal conversations and important milestones. Bring those memories with you when you upgrade to a secure and private inbox with ProtonMail.
  • Keep only whats important: Old newsletters, random receipts, special offers - your inbox can fill up fast. The Import-Export app lets you easily select which messages you want to import.
  • Secure conversation history: When you import your emails, the Import-Export app automatically encrypts them before they leave your device. That way only you can access your personal messages.

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 1.3.3 տարբերակի

ավելի քան 2 տարի առաջ
(Built 3 ամիս առաջ)
  • Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
    Get involved
Տեղադրման չափը~160.85 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը58.54 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններx86_64
Տեղադրումներ14 748
Թեգեր՝
linuxflatpak