OpenBoard

Département de l'Instruction Publique (DIP-SEM)֊ի կողմից
Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities

OpenBoard is an open source cross-platform teaching software for interactive whiteboard designed primarily for use in schools and universities. It can be used both with interactive whiteboards or in a dual-screen setup with a pen-tablet display and a beamer.

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
