Flathub Logo

ROOT

ROOT֊ի կողմից
Տեղադրել

Data Analysis Framework

ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 6.30.02 տարբերակի

մոտ 2 ամիս առաջ
(Built մոտ 5 ժամ առաջ)
  • Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 or later.
    Get involved
Տեղադրման չափը~602.46 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը256.37 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններx86_64, aarch64
Թեգեր՝
linuxflatpak