Flathub Logo

RetroShare-gui

Տեղադրել

Secure communication for everyone

RetroShare establish encrypted connections between you and your friends to create a network of computers, and provides various distributed services on top of it: forums, channels, chat, mail...

RetroShare is fully decentralized, and designed to provide maximum security and anonymity to its users beyond direct friends.

Retroshare is entirely free and open-source software. There are no hidden costs, no ads and no terms of service.

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 0.6.6 տարբերակի

ավելի քան 2 տարի առաջ
(Built ավելի քան 1 տարի առաջ)
  • Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 only, GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 or later, GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Get involved
Տեղադրման չափը~68.08 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը27.64 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ8 189
Թեգեր՝
linuxflatpak