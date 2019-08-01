Flathub Logo

Arduino IDE

Arduino LLC֊ի կողմից
Open-source electronics prototyping platform

Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.

Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only.
