Flathub Logo

Nook Desktop

Տեղադրել

Nook is an application that plays Animal Crossing hourly themes on the hour.

Nook used to be a browser extension, however with the changes bought in Chrome Manifest v3, it was decided that the browser extension was too difficult to maintain, and Nook was repurposed into a desktop app.

Features over the browser version include:

  • New slick interface
  • New rain sounds (in-game, no-thunder)
  • Town tunes (and customization)
  • Multilingual support (English, Spanish, French, German, and Chinese)
  • Offline mode
  • Population growing snowy and cherry blossom themes
  • New horizons rainy and snowy themes
  • Pocket camp themes
  • Random mode
  • All K.K. Slider songs

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 1.0.10-f1 տարբերակի

6 ամիս առաջ
(Built 6 ամիս առաջ)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the ISC License.
    Get involved
Տեղադրման չափը~233.07 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը91.52 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ11 345
Թեգեր՝
animal crossingmusicnooklinuxflatpak