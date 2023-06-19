Raven
James R. Craig and the Raven development team֊ի կողմից
Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology
Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.
Փոփոխություններն ըստ 3.7 տարբերակի
7 ամիս առաջ
(Built 7 ամիս առաջ)
- Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ
Տեղադրման չափը~10.34 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը3.9 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ413