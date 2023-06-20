Dconf Editor
The GNOME Project֊ի կողմից
Ստուգված է
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.
Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.
Փոփոխություններն ըստ 45.0.1 տարբերակի
3 ամիս առաջ
(Built 3 ամիս առաջ)
- Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ
Տեղադրման չափը~1.3 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը459.48 KiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ90 210