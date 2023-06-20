Flathub Logo

Dconf Editor

The GNOME Project֊ի կողմից
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database

Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.

Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 45.0.1 տարբերակի

3 ամիս առաջ
(Built 3 ամիս առաջ)
  • Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Get involved
Տեղադրման չափը~1.3 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը459.48 KiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ90 210
Թեգեր՝
