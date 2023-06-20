xemu
Original Xbox Emulator
A free and open-source application that emulates the original Microsoft Xbox game console. Supports connecting up to 4 controllers for local play, networking for multiplayer, resolution scaling, and more.
Only "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu" can be written by xemu. The Hard Disk image has to be placed there, for example, at "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu/xbox_hdd.qcow2".
Փոփոխություններն ըստ v0.7.118 տարբերակի
մոտ 18 ժամ առաջ
(Built մոտ 11 ժամ առաջ)
- Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ
Տեղադրման չափը~19.47 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը6.52 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ1 853 831