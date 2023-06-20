Flathub Logo

xemu

Տեղադրել

Original Xbox Emulator

A free and open-source application that emulates the original Microsoft Xbox game console. Supports connecting up to 4 controllers for local play, networking for multiplayer, resolution scaling, and more.

Only "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu" can be written by xemu. The Hard Disk image has to be placed there, for example, at "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu/xbox_hdd.qcow2".

Փոփոխություններն ըստ v0.7.118 տարբերակի

մոտ 18 ժամ առաջ
(Built մոտ 11 ժամ առաջ)
  • Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v2.0 only.
    Get involved
Տեղադրման չափը~19.47 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը6.52 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ1 853 831
Թեգեր՝
linuxflatpak