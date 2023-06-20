Flathub Logo

RedNotebook

Jendrik Seipp֊ի կողմից
Տեղադրել
Նվիրաբերել

Graphical diary and journal

Modern desktop diary and personal journaling tool. It lets you format, tag and search your entries. You can also add pictures, links and customisable templates, spell check your notes, and export to plain text, HTML, LaTeX or PDF.

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 2.31 տարբերակի

4 ամիս առաջ
(Built 4 ամիս առաջ)
  • Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Get involved
Տեղադրման չափը~6.4 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը1.96 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ35 522
Թեգեր՝
diaryjournalnotebooknoteslinuxflatpak