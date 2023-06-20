RedNotebook
Jendrik Seipp֊ի կողմից
Graphical diary and journal
Modern desktop diary and personal journaling tool. It lets you format, tag and search your entries. You can also add pictures, links and customisable templates, spell check your notes, and export to plain text, HTML, LaTeX or PDF.
Փոփոխություններն ըստ 2.31 տարբերակի
4 ամիս առաջ
(Built 4 ամիս առաջ)
- Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ
Տեղադրման չափը~6.4 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը1.96 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններaarch64, x86_64
Տեղադրումներ35 522