Midterm: Notes & Flashcards

Minh Loi֊ի կողմից
A free note-taking app for studying.

Midterm for Linux is completely free to use. It is a note-taking app with study tools to help you study better. You can use it to prepare for exams.

Features:

  • Write notes with quizzes for studying (cloze deletion, image occlusion inspired from Anki).
  • Sync notes with your phone and/or tablet.
  • Study offline (offline accessible).
  • Dark mode.
  • Powerful visual editor.
  • Keep track of notes to study before exams.
  • Collaborate and study with your friends.
  • Support nested folders.
  • and many more.

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 1.2.2 տարբերակի

ավելի քան 2 տարի առաջ
(Built ավելի քան 2 տարի առաջ)
  • Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ

  • Սեփականատիրական

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
